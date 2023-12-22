New Perspectives on Yemen’s Houthis Attacking Red Sea Ships

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Israel’s offensive in Gaza, attacks on ships in the Red Sea have become a focal point. The Houthis claim that these attacks target vessels linked to Israel in an attempt to exert pressure and bring an end to the Israeli war on Gaza. While a 10-country coalition led by the United States has been formed to deter these attacks, analysts suggest that a comprehensive solution may be elusive.

One significant aspect of the Houthi attacks is their domestic popularity in Yemen. These attacks have allowed the group to recruit new fighters, resonating with people who share their opposition to Israel. The strategic location of the Houthis in northern Yemen, near the Bab al-Mandeb strait leading to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, has granted them leverage that was underestimated by the international community.

The attacks have had significant repercussions for global shipping. Several major shipping companies, including the Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM, and AP Moller-Maersk, have suspended transit through the Red Sea as a result. This suspension has disrupted 30 percent of the world’s container ship traffic. Moreover, the attacks have impacted the transport of seaborne oil, liquefied natural gas, grain, palm oil, and manufactured goods. Companies are now opting for longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, significantly increasing time and costs.

The international response to these attacks has been two-fold. The United States has imposed sanctions on alleged Houthi financiers and formed a 10-nation maritime coalition to deter Houthi attacks. However, Yemen’s internationally recognized government, based in Aden, faces a delicate situation. While it condemns the Houthi attacks as violations of sovereignty, it must navigate the challenge of not being seen as supportive of Israel.

Iran, a key supporter of the Houthis, has so far been cautious about escalating the conflict by taking actions that could expand the war in Gaza to the wider region. While Iran shares some common goals with the Houthis, experts caution against overestimating Iran’s influence over the group. The Houthis have their own agenda and have been able to capitalize on their support for Palestine to mobilize Yemenis in their domestic war.

The attacks on ships in the Red Sea may also serve as a diplomatic strategy, aimed at raising the stakes against Saudi Arabia. Recent dialogue between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has focused on achieving a long-term ceasefire. However, tensions in the Red Sea and potential disruptions to oil trade could significantly impact regional economies, particularly that of Saudi Arabia.

Despite the increasing attention and actions taken by the international community, the Houthi attacks continue unabated. Their operations are driven by their commitment to support the people of Gaza and their opposition to aggression and siege. Both the Houthis and the US have shown restraint thus far, but the situation remains precarious.

FAQs

What are the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea targeting?

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are primarily targeting commercial and military ships that are potentially connected to Israel. The attacks aim to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza.

What is the impact of these attacks on global shipping?

The attacks have led to the suspension of transit through the Red Sea by several major shipping companies, disrupting 30 percent of the world’s container ship traffic. The transport of seaborne oil, liquefied natural gas, grain, palm oil, and manufactured goods has also been affected.

How is the international community responding to these attacks?

The United States has imposed sanctions on alleged financiers of the Houthis and formed a 10-nation maritime coalition to deter the attacks. Other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, and Bahrain, are also part of this coalition.

What is the role of Iran in the Houthi attacks?

Iran is a key supporter of the Houthis but has been cautious about escalating the conflict further. While Iran shares some goals with the Houthis, their influence over the group should not be overestimated.

Why are the Houthi attacks popular domestically in Yemen?

The Houthi attacks have resonated with many Yemenis due to their long-standing ideological opposition to Israel. Their support for Palestine has proven to be overwhelmingly popular and has allowed them to recruit new fighters in Yemen.