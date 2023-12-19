A Dire Situation for Christians Seeking Shelter in Gaza Church

In a dire turn of events, Christians seeking sanctuary in a church in Gaza are facing a desperate situation, as violence escalates in the region. British lawmaker Layla Moran, who has family members trapped inside the church, has described the situation as beyond terrifying. The church, Holy Family Parish, currently houses around 300 people, including children, who are seeking refuge from the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

The situation has worsened significantly in the last week, with reports of snipers targeting the people inside the church. Moran expressed her concerns for the safety of those seeking sanctuary, particularly since they have been instructed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to evacuate, with no alternative place of worship outside Gaza City.

The plight of the churchgoers gained international attention after the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem accused an Israeli military sniper of killing a mother and daughter on the premises. Additionally, the convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa, which is part of the church’s compound, was targeted by IDF tanks, resulting in the destruction of essential resources.

The IDF, however, denies responsibility for the killings and asserts that there were no reports of civilians being injured or killed during their operations. They claim to target only terrorists and terror infrastructure, taking extensive measures to avoid harm to civilians, especially considering the vulnerability of Christian communities in the Middle East.

