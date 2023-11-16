Gaza Hospital Explosion Claims Many Lives, Intelligence Assessment Reveals

An unclassified intelligence assessment from the US intelligence community reveals that between 100 to 300 individuals are believed to have lost their lives in the devastating explosion at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. While initial reports pointed fingers at Israel, this assessment provides more details, indicating that the blast was likely not caused by Israeli forces.

The assessment, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, states that available reporting, including intelligence, missile activity, and open-source video and images, was used to determine that Israel was probably not responsible for the explosion. Instead, it suggests that an errant rocket or missile launch by Palestine Islamic Jihad may have been the cause. Palestinian militants are currently conducting an investigation to confirm this possibility.

Contrary to initial statements by Palestinian officials, the intelligence community estimates the death toll to be at the lower end of the 100-to-300 range. The assessment also highlights that the hospital itself sustained only light structural damage. There were no observable impact craters, and the main hospital building remained intact, with only minor damage to two adjacent structures.

It is important to note that the assessment acknowledges that the casualty figures are still being evaluated and may change. Nonetheless, the current death toll is undeniably tragic, and the United States is committed to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sources: CNN