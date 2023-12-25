Bethlehem’s Devastated Nativity Scene Illuminates the Plight of Palestinians

Bethlehem, a city typically bustling with holiday cheer during the Christmas season, is experiencing a profound shift. Absent are the twinkling lights, jubilant tourists, and adorned Christmas tree. This year, the birthplace of Jesus finds itself in the throes of conflict, transforming Christmas into a deeply poignant and meaningful statement of solidarity with Palestine.

At the center of this message stands the Holy Family Cave, an emotionally charged sculpture depicting a harrowing interpretation of the traditional nativity scene. Images of a bombed-out nativity cave, representative of the place Christians believe Jesus was born, now serve as a powerful symbol in Bethlehem. The artwork, situated at the Church of the Nativity, draws a parallel between the journey of Christ’s family and the plight of contemporary Palestinians.

Encased within a landscape of rubble and barbed wire, the sculpture reveals the Virgin Mary cradling the baby Jesus while Joseph embraces her, offering solace amidst the devastation. One side of the family holds out a white shroud, a chilling metaphor for the countless lives lost. On the other side, a fourth shepherd carries a bag, symbolizing the displacement faced by Palestinians.

To further emphasize the ongoing suffering faced by the Palestinian people, angels hover overhead, representing the innocent souls of children who have fallen victim to massacres throughout history. Past atrocities, such as the murder of Bethlehem’s children by King Herod, and present-day events, including Israeli attacks in Gaza, are woven together in this thought-provoking portrayal.

Surrounding the sculpture, multilingual panels fervently call for an end to the violence and a ceasefire, amplifying the urgent need for peace. Hana Hanania, the mayor of Bethlehem, explains that the artwork aims to bring attention to Palestinian suffering and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region. The bombardment of churches, clergy, and civilians in Gaza, coupled with the restrictive practices in the West Bank, particularly in Bethlehem, highlight the urgency of this message.

The roof of the cave exhibits a map of Gaza, forming a star-shaped explosion reminiscent of the Star of Bethlehem. This artistic choice seeks to convey a message of hope amidst the devastation and turmoil. Artist Tarek Salsaa, the creator of the sculpture, explains that the scene only partially captures the immense destruction and systematic oppression faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation. He draws parallels to the experiences of colonialism throughout history, emphasizing the enduring struggle for justice and liberation.

As the Christmas season approaches in the face of extraordinary challenges, Rula Maayaa, the Palestinian Authority’s minister of tourism and antiquities, expresses confidence in the triumph of peace and justice. This symbolic initiative in Bethlehem serves as a beacon of hope amid the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people. The message of Christmas, borne by the messenger of peace, is poised to overcome injustice and tyranny.

Father Ibrahim Feltz, the deputy custodian of the Holy Lands, mourns the current state of Bethlehem, which has never experienced such sadness. The square, usually vibrant with joy, now stands as a poignant reminder of the immense hardships faced by the Palestinian people.

[source: Al Jazeera]