Bethlehem’s Unprecedented Decision to Suspend Christmas Celebrations

Bethlehem, known as Beit Lechem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, usually welcomes an influx of pilgrims and revelers during the Christmas season. However, this year, the city has made the unprecedented decision to cancel its annual Christmas celebrations. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has prompted Bethlehem to show respect and solidarity with those affected by the siege.

Instead of the usual festive atmosphere, the city will feature a nativity scene protected by razor wire at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church. Another installation will be placed in Manger Square for Christmas Eve. These somber displays serve as a reminder of the destruction and suffering caused by the war.

The Church of the Nativity, a historic site that dates back to the sixth century, is noticeably devoid of its usual crowds. The number of daily visitors has dwindled from 6,000 to less than 1,000. This decision to scale back the celebrations was a collective one made by Palestinian Christian leaders who recognized the gravity of the situation in Gaza.

Instead of the usual parade of Boy Scout troops, only one silent group will march into the city carrying Bible verses on peace and possibly photographs of Gazan children. Both Christian and secular leaders in Bethlehem have strongly condemned the terror attack by Hamas on Israel and lamented the devastating war in Gaza. The death toll from the conflict is believed to be over 20,000, according to unconfirmed reports.

During his annual Christmas speech, Bethlehem Mayor Hanna Nanania condemned Israel’s retaliation as “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing.” Samir Hazboun, the head of the local chamber of commerce, criticized the West for its perceived moral failure to protect civilian lives. The city’s religious leaders have also spoken out, with Reverend Munther Isaac highlighting the parallel between Jesus’ birth in a stable and the current situation in Gaza.

Amid the cancellation of festivities, Mass will still be observed. The decision to suspend the usual celebrations serves as a symbol of solidarity with the victims of the war. While the city mourns the loss of joy and cheer, the Christmas message of peace, love, and hope remains more important than ever.

