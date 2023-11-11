Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Visits South Africa to Strengthen Influence in Developing Nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on a trip to South Africa to enhance China’s influence among developing and emerging nations. This visit comes at a time when relations between China and the United States are strained, and China is facing economic challenges at home.

During his three-day state visit, President Xi will also attend a summit with leaders from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) economies. This trip marks only his second international visit this year, highlighting the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on global travel.

Previously, President Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reaffirming their alignment against the United States and advocating for a new world order that is not dominated by Western powers.

The BRICS summit presents an opportunity for President Xi to advance China’s long-term goal of reshaping the world order into a Sino-centric one. The bloc’s member countries, representing over 40 percent of the global population, share the desire for a multipolar world and a greater say in global affairs.

To fulfill this ambition, China is engaging with the Global South, which is made up of numerous developing nations with predominantly authoritarian governance structures. This approach allows China to tap into a large demographic and work towards its vision of a new world order.

China’s ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, emphasized the importance of BRICS as a platform for cooperation among emerging and developing nations and as the backbone of international fairness and justice.

However, President Xi’s visit to South Africa takes place in the midst of domestic economic challenges. China’s economy, which was expected to rebound after COVID-19 lockdowns, is facing a range of issues, including a property crisis, mounting local government debt, and deflationary pressure. The country’s youth unemployment rate has reached record highs, leading the Chinese government to suspend its release.

Despite these challenges, the BRICS summit holds strategic relevance for China in light of the intensifying rivalry between China and the United States. It provides another multilateral platform through which China can exert influence globally, particularly in the Global South.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is the purpose of Xi Jinping’s visit to South Africa?

– Xi Jinping’s visit aims to strengthen China’s influence among developing nations and advance its long-term goal of reshaping the world order.

2. Who are the members of the BRICS grouping?

– The BRICS grouping consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

3. What challenges is China currently facing domestically?

– China is grappling with economic challenges, including a property crisis, mounting local government debt, worsening deflationary pressure, and high youth unemployment rates.

4. How does China plan to exert influence in the Global South?

– China engages with the Global South, which comprises mostly authoritarian-governed nations, to tap into a larger demographic and work towards its vision of a Sino-centric world order.

Source: CNN