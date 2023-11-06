Antisemitic Attack on Berlin Synagogue Highlights Escalating Tensions in Germany

In the early hours of Wednesday, a synagogue in Berlin was targeted in an antisemitic attack, further highlighting the rising wave of hate crimes in the German capital. The Kahal Adass Jisroel community reported that two Molotov cocktails were thrown at their synagogue in the Mitte neighborhood, causing damage to the building. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that such acts of violence against Jewish institutions would not be tolerated.

The Central Council of Jews echoed the shock and horror of the community in a statement, noting that the nearby residents were also deeply unsettled by the incident. They emphasized the dangerous impact of Hamas’s ideology, which advocates for the extermination of Jews, spreading even to Germany.

Amidst the growing tensions, clashes erupted overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods, as well as at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Several officers were injured during the riots. Chancellor Scholz, currently on a trip to Egypt, expressed his outrage at the violent and antisemitic protests, asserting that the protection of Jewish institutions would be further enhanced.

The recent surge in antisemitic incidents appears to be linked to global outrage surrounding an explosion and fire at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. While the IDF has provided evidence that the incident was caused by a wayward Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, Hamas has falsely accused Israel of launching an airstrike.

In response to the violent attacks initiated by Hamas on October 7 and the subsequent conflict in Gaza, German authorities have ramped up security measures for Jewish institutions throughout Berlin and the entire country. However, acts of vandalism, such as tearing down and burning Israeli flags, and graffiti featuring the Star of David on buildings where Jewish people reside, continue to occur.

The situation remains tense as Israel continues its campaign to destroy Hamas’s infrastructure and eliminate the terror group in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life on both sides, with Palestinian casualties primarily attributed to misguided rockets launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The international community anxiously watches, hoping for a swift resolution and an end to the violence.