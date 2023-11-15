Germany Strengthening Support for Ukraine, Challenging US Dominance

Germany is stepping up its military aid to Ukraine, signaling a significant shift in its defense and security approach. The country’s ruling SPD-Greens-FDP coalition is set to pass legislation that would provide unprecedented support to Ukraine, second only to the United States. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to increase German military aid from €4 billion to €8 billion for the year 2024.

This commitment reflects Germany’s growing role as a key ally in supporting Ukraine’s defense and security. Over the past 18 months, Germany has already promised or delivered €17.1 billion worth of military aid to Kyiv, making it the second-largest supplier of weapons and combat materials to Ukraine. In comparison, the US has delivered or committed approximately €41.1 billion during the same period.

The proposed €4 billion increase in German military support for Ukraine in 2024 not only solidifies Germany’s position as a crucial supporter, but also surpasses the aid provided by Ukraine’s next largest ally, the United Kingdom. This analysis, based on data from the Kiel Institute for World Economy, highlights the significant value of international support that Ukraine receives.

Germany’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense comes at a time when debates on military aid to Ukraine are intensifying in the US Congress. While most Democrats advocate for continued substantial aid, Republicans are divided between cutting off assistance and providing advanced weaponry to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities against Russia. The US legislature currently faces a deadlock on a 2024 spending bill.

In contrast to other countries’ assistance, which may require returns or repayment after the conflict with Russia ends, German military aid to Ukraine is largely a one-way transfer funded by German taxpayers. This commitment is part of Germany’s broader defense spending priorities, including a €100 billion program aimed at strengthening the country’s national army, the Bundeswehr, after years of neglect.

This significant increase in German support for Ukraine not only showcases the evolving role of Germany in international security but also challenges the long-standing dominance of the United States in providing assistance to Ukraine. As Germany continues to assert its commitment, it paves the way for a new era of collaboration and shared responsibility in support of Ukraine’s defense and security needs.

