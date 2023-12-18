EU Advised to Bolster Defense Industries as Threats from Russia Loom

Amid concerns over potential threats from Russia, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has called on EU countries to strengthen their defense industries to ensure preparedness. Pistorius emphasized that Europe could face these threats by the end of the decade. The remarks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his criticism of Finland for joining NATO but dismissed suggestions that Moscow would target NATO nations.

The need for improved defense capabilities has become more urgent, with Pistorius urging EU countries to take proactive measures to address potential threats. Developing robust defense industries would not only enhance the EU’s security but also boost its self-reliance and resilience.

While the original article provides specific statements from key figures, it is important to note that such quotations were not available in the provided article and have been replaced with descriptive sentences.

