Investigation Launched into Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Journalist

German authorities have initiated an investigation into a possible poisoning attack on a Russian journalist in Munich last year. The journalist, Elena Kostyuchenko, had written critical articles about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, further deteriorating the strained relations between the two countries.

Kostyuchenko’s ordeal began when she received information from a source in Ukrainian military reconnaissance about Russia’s plans to assassinate her. Fearing for her safety, she managed to escape to Berlin, where she continued her reporting. However, on a trip to Munich to apply for a Ukrainian visa, she started experiencing symptoms of poisoning on her return train journey to Berlin. These symptoms included severe headaches, weakness, shortness of breath, and nausea. She also noticed an unpleasant odor and experienced swelling in her face, fingers, and toes.

Medical tests conducted later revealed elevated liver enzymes and blood in her urine, indicating a poisoning attempt. Although the investigation was initially closed in May due to a lack of evidence, it was reopened in July based on further considerations of the circumstances.

While the identity of the perpetrator remains unknown, German authorities are taking the matter seriously. They are considering additional examinations of objects around the affected individual to gather more evidence. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of journalists, especially those who criticize the Russian government.

Elena Kostyuchenko is an award-winning journalist known for her coverage of the 2011 Zhanaozen massacre, where protesters were killed by police in Kazakhstan. Deeply influenced by the late journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, Kostyuchenko has exhibited immense courage in her pursuit of truth.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based NGO, has called on German and Georgian authorities to thoroughly investigate the allegations made by Kostyuchenko. They emphasize the importance of safeguarding the lives of journalists in exile and urge authorities to treat these claims with utmost seriousness.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists who dare to challenge powerful interests and highlights the critical need to protect press freedom worldwide.