Encountering Uncertainty: Erdogan’s Visit to Germany Amid Israel Criticism

In a departure from his usual public appearances, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s state visit to Germany on Friday is taking place with minimal fanfare. There won’t be any grand speeches or joint events with German leaders, and the much-anticipated joint visit to a Germany-Turkey football match in Berlin has been called off. Instead, Erdogan’s visit will consist of closed-door meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a private dinner with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Despite the heightened security measures reminiscent of visits by US presidents, the German government hopes that Erdogan’s visit will go largely unnoticed.

This visit comes at an inopportune time for Germany. Relations between President Erdogan and successive German governments have been strained for years, with frequent disputes between Berlin and Ankara. However, the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has created an additional rift between Germany and Turkey. Over the past month, Erdogan has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of Israel, refusing to condemn the actions of Hamas. He has even called them “liberators,” despite Western allies, including Germany, classifying Hamas as a terrorist organization. Moreover, his remarks questioning Israel’s legitimacy have compounded tensions, with Jewish leaders in Germany accusing Erdogan of fueling anti-Semitism.

Germany’s historical guilt for the Holocaust has made unwavering support for the state of Israel a non-negotiable aspect of its foreign policy. Both Chancellor Scholz and former Chancellor Angela Merkel have considered Israel’s security to be Germany’s Staatsräson, or “reason of state.” However, as the Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, there is growing unease about Israel’s actions within the German mainstream media, leading to increasing sympathy for the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held in Germany, reflecting the sentiments of its sizable Arab diaspora communities and certain left-wing groups.

With fears of further inflaming tensions, there is apprehension regarding what President Erdogan might say about the conflict during his visit. However, Germany and Turkey have significant ties that necessitate cooperation. Germany is an essential trading partner for Turkey, and it is home to the largest Turkish diaspora community worldwide. Additionally, around three million people of Turkish heritage reside in Germany, with many still eligible to vote. In the last election, the majority of Turkish voters in Germany supported Erdogan. Furthermore, Germany relies on Turkey for assistance in managing migration from the Middle East, particularly in dealing with asylum seekers, and seeks Turkish support in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the closed-door meetings on Friday, these pressing issues will be discussed. However, the German government is undoubtedly anxious about any potential public statements Erdogan might make. Chancellor Scholz, who extended the invitation to Erdogan following his re-election, may now have regrets amid the escalating tensions between Turkey and Germany.

