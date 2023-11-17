FAQs About Your FT.com Trial

As you begin your trial on FT.com, you may have questions about what is included, what happens at the end of the trial, when you can cancel, and what forms of payment are accepted. Below, we have provided answers to these frequently asked questions:

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, including everything offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you can enjoy a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Premium Digital provides access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. If you would like to compare Standard and Premium Digital, you can do so here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not make any changes, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month and provides complete access to FT.com. However, if you prefer to make cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. You can also choose to pay annually at the end of the trial to retain your premium access and save 20%. Another option is to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which fulfills the needs of many users. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, click here. Any changes you make will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Please note that even if you decide to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal as forms of payment for your FT.com subscription. You can choose the option that is most convenient for you.

We hope these FAQs have provided the information you were seeking. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our customer support team.