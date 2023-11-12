Israeli PM Condemns Hamas Actions in Israel

By Associated Press

10/11/2023 05:13 PM EDT

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a strong condemnation of Hamas on Wednesday, describing the group’s actions as atrocious. He highlighted the violence and brutality perpetrated by Hamas, including beheadings of soldiers and rape of women during their attack on Israel. Netanyahu firmly vowed that Israel would take decisive action to “crush and destroy” the militant group.

In a late-night televised address, Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas members would face severe consequences for their actions. He expressed outrage over the senseless targeting of innocent civilians, particularly children, who were shot in the head and people who were burned alive. Netanyahu asserted that Israel’s priority was to protect its citizens and ensure their safety.

The attack carried out by Hamas resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis. In response, Israel launched a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip that have claimed the lives of over a thousand individuals. Tragically, an estimated 150 people, including children and senior citizens, are currently being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

To address the crisis, Netanyahu formed a war-time Cabinet that included his political rival, Benny Gantz, in an effort to establish a stronger sense of unity during these challenging times. However, political divisions still exist within Israel, as opposition leader Yair Lapid has yet to respond to an invitation to join the Cabinet.

The Israeli military is considering a ground offensive into Gaza, which could lead to a surge in casualties for both Israeli forces and Hamas fighters. The clashes between Israel and Hamas have resulted in the displacement of approximately 250,000 people in Gaza, many of whom have sought refuge in overcrowded U.N. schools and remaining safe neighborhoods.

Furthermore, the civilian population in Gaza is facing additional hardships due to limited access to essential supplies. Israel has restricted the entry of food, water, fuel, and medicine into the territory, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. The power outage in Gaza City, caused by the depletion of fuel at the territory’s only power station, has further heightened the crisis. Hospitals are running out of critical supplies, including surgical equipment and antibiotics, and are struggling to provide necessary medical care to the growing number of wounded individuals.

Egypt and international organizations have called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow aid to enter Gaza. However, these efforts have been hindered by logistical challenges and ongoing conflicts in the region.

In response to the escalating violence, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in multiple phone conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, expressing solidarity and offering support for Israel. Biden emphasized the need to confront the underlying antisemitism and violence that has affected Jews throughout history, highlighting the unjustifiable nature of terrorism.

The situation between Israel and Hamas remains highly volatile, with efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution ongoing. The international community continues to closely monitor the situation, calling for an immediate end to violence and the protection of civilian lives on both sides.