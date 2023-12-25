Families of Hostages Express Frustration at Israeli Prime Minister’s Speech

In a recent address to the country’s parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced heckling from families of hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian territory. The prime minister, while vowing to bring the captives home, acknowledged that more time was needed to secure their release. He emphasized that military pressure was necessary for the success of these efforts.

Netanyahu stated, “We wouldn’t have succeeded up until now to release more than 100 hostages without military pressure. And we won’t succeed at releasing all the hostages without military pressure.” He made it clear that Israel would not back down from the fight, stressing the importance of military, operational, and political pressure in achieving their goals.

During his speech, the families chanted, “Now! Now!” expressing their impatience and frustration with the situation. It is reported that 129 hostages remain in Hamas’ custody following the October 7 attacks. Tragically, earlier this month, three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Despite international efforts to cease the fighting and accept a ceasefire, Netanyahu assured members of his party that Israel would continue and expand its Gaza ground offensive. He stated, “The war isn’t close to finished… This will be a long battle, and it isn’t close to finished.”

The ongoing conflict has taken a severe toll on the people of Gaza, with at least 20,674 individuals, mostly women and children, losing their lives. The World Health Organization has highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, with hospitals barely functioning and people suffering from starvation.

As the hostage crisis persists and the conflict escalates, both sides are locked in a struggle for control and security. The families’ outcry during Netanyahu’s speech reflects their desperation for a swift resolution and the safe return of their loved ones.

