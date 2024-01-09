Bengaluru CEO Arrested for Allegedly Committing Heinous Crime Against Her 4-Year-Old Son

Goa Police have apprehended a 39-year-old CEO of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company based in Bengaluru, following allegations of her involvement in the brutal murder of her own four-year-old son. The shocking incident took place at a service apartment in Goa, a popular coastal state.

The accused woman, identified as Suchana Seth, 39, had checked into the service apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Sunday morning along with her son. However, on Monday morning, after committing the horrifying crime inside the apartment, she abruptly left for Bengaluru. Fortunately, law enforcement authorities were able to promptly track her down and effect her arrest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vishwesh Karpe provided details about the arrest, stating that the accused perpetrator was apprehended in Karnataka. Currently, the Goa Police team is in transit with the accused, and they are expected to reach Goa by tonight. Sources have revealed that the woman fled in a cab, allegedly with her son’s lifeless body concealed in a bag.

The motive behind this heartbreaking act is believed to be connected to an “estranged relationship” with her husband. Investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances that may have contributed to this tragic incident. The police initially became suspicious when housekeeping staff discovered bloodstains inside the apartment while carrying out routine cleaning duties on Monday.

As this distressing case unfolds, further details are awaited.