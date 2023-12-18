Israel’s strategies in the Gaza conflict have faced criticism from former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who warns that its tactics risk perpetuating the conflict for another 50 years. While Israel defends its military pressure as necessary for victory, Wallace argues that it undermines the legal basis for its actions in the territory.

In a joint article with his German counterpart, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron emphasizes the need for a “sustainable ceasefire” and expresses concern over the high number of civilian casualties. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledges Israel’s right to self-defense but calls for adherence to humanitarian law and urges for an end to the conflict.

Wallace criticizes Israel’s “crude and indiscriminate method of attack” in the Gaza Strip, cautioning that these tactics fuel radicalization among Muslim youth worldwide. The ongoing offensive has resulted in the displacement of 85% of Gaza’s population and has left large parts of northern Gaza in ruins.

While Hamas had initially taken hostages from Israel, the total number of captives is estimated to be around 120. Netanyahu has maintained that military pressure is necessary for their return and for achieving victory, disregarding international pressure for a ceasefire.

Wallace condemns the “collective punishment and forced movement of civilians,” asserting that targeting Hamas is legitimate, but obliterating vast areas of Gaza is not. Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy argues that Israel is implementing measures to protect civilians and defend against terrorists who commit horrific acts of violence.

However, the head of the Palestinian mission to the UK, Husam Zomlot, accuses Israel of normalizing the mass murder of innocent civilians and destroying critical infrastructure.

Wallace argues that Israel is losing both its moral and legal authority through its actions, emphasizing the importance of reflecting on the lessons learned from the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Disproportionate responses by the state can inadvertently strengthen terrorist organizations, he cautions.

The article concludes by noting an opinion poll that shows a significant increase in support for Hamas in the occupied West Bank. While still a minority, 70% of respondents believe armed struggle is the best means of ending the Israeli occupation.

While the facts remain the same, this reimagined article provides a fresh perspective on Israel’s approach in Gaza, highlighting the need for reflection and a reconsideration of tactics.