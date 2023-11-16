New Divisions Emerge on Israel within the Conservative Movement

Recent developments in the conservative media landscape have brought to light deepening divisions over Israel, with potential consequences for the broader Republican Party. The clash between commentators Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro over their differing views on Israel’s actions in the conflict with Hamas demonstrates the growing divide.

Shapiro, a co-founder of The Daily Wire and a staunch supporter of Israel, publicly criticized Owens, a right-wing activist and contributor to his company, for her stance on the conflict. Owens, taking what some may see as an isolationist or “America First” position, has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.” Shapiro denounced her comments as “disgraceful” and “disreputable,” particularly her comparison of Israel to the pre-segregation South.

Owens’s comments, although not explicitly mentioning Israel, sparked a range of reactions. While she received support from certain quarters, others, such as former Donald Trump advisor Pastor Darrell Scott, accused her of betraying her supporters. Owens has stood firm in her position, asserting the universal nature of her anti-genocide stance and refusing to apologize or retract her statements.

This controversy surrounding Owens is not unfamiliar. She has previously faced criticism for her defense of rapper Kanye West, her choice to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a fashion show, comments about Adolf Hitler, and her opposition to Covid-19 vaccines for children. Despite the backlash, Owens has managed to maintain support within the right-wing ecosystem, suggesting some level of institutional backing for her viewpoints.

The divide over Israel within the Republican Party and its fringes goes beyond Owens and Shapiro. Traditionally, the party has shown strong support for the Jewish state. However, the rise of the “America First” movement and figures like Owens signify a shift in this support. The situation is further complicated by the presence of anti-Semitic elements within what was once the alt-right but has now splintered into various successor groups. This even extends into the mainstream, as evidenced by the exposure of Pedro Gonzalez’s anti-Semitic messages, a political influencer and supporter of Ron DeSantis, by Breitbart News. These messages, which date back to 2019-2020, reveal the ongoing connection between opposition to “international finance” and the willingness of some on the right to perpetuate anti-Semitic stereotypes.

The divide between Owens and Shapiro and the controversy surrounding Gonzalez highlight a party at a crossroads, grappling with its stance on Israel and broader questions of ideology and identity. While mainstream conservative Republicans like Shapiro continue to support Israel, the rise of an isolationist faction and the presence of online right-wing anti-Semitism suggest an ideological battle that could reshape the party’s future direction or at least influence its primaries and policymaking.

Similar divisions have emerged within the left, with intense infighting between the pro-Gaza “Squad” and pro-Israel members of the Democratic Party. As the Republican Party navigates these tumultuous waters, its stance on Israel, a longstanding pillar of Republican foreign policy, may undergo further shifts, impacting its internal dynamics, approach to international relations, and even the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The future of Israel may also find itself hanging in the balance as these debates unfold.