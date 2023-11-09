Israeli Minister’s Controversial Remarks Spark Debate on Palestinian Rights

The recent comments made by Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, have ignited a heated exchange of words between him and US supermodel Bella Hadid. Ben-Gvir asserted that the rights of Israeli settlers in illegal West Bank settlements should take precedence over the movement of Palestinians in the region. This statement, condemned by Palestinians as racist, reignited the ongoing debate surrounding Palestinian rights and Israeli policies.

Palestinians have long criticized the travel restrictions and checkpoints imposed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, where they have limited self-rule. Ben-Gvir, residing in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron, justified these measures as necessary for the security of his family. He emphasized the importance of his family’s right to travel on the roads of Judea and Samaria (the biblical Hebrew name for the West Bank), asserting that it outweighs the right to movement for Arabs.

Bella Hadid, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights due to her Palestinian heritage, took to Instagram to express her disapproval of Ben-Gvir’s comments. She highlighted the need for equality and denounced the notion that one life should be deemed more valuable than another based on ethnicity or hatred.

The exchange between Ben-Gvir and Hadid escalated further when the Israeli supermodel shared a video from the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, showing Israeli soldiers preventing a Palestinian resident from walking on a street reserved for Jews in Hebron. Hadid drew attention to the parallels between this incident and other discriminatory practices throughout history.

In response, Ben-Gvir labeled Hadid an “Israel hater” and accused her of distorting his views. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined in the condemnation, describing his remarks as racist and confirming their belief in Israel’s apartheid regime of Jewish supremacy.

The ongoing Israeli settlement construction in the occupied territories is considered illegal by the international community, including the Palestinians. The high number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has had detrimental effects on Palestinian communities, particularly in Hebron, where settler violence and attacks on property are common occurrences. Despite reports from leading human rights organizations suggesting otherwise, Israel has denied operating under an apartheid system.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to be a source of tension and violence, resulting in numerous casualties. According to the United Nations, over 200 Palestinians have lost their lives this year, marking the highest number of fatalities since 2005.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s controversial remarks have reignited discussions surrounding the rights of Palestinians and the ongoing Israeli occupation. The sentiments expressed by Bella Hadid reflect the voices of those advocating for equality and justice in the region, raising awareness on the need for a resolution to the conflict that respects the rights of all parties involved.