New Perspectives on Israel-Saudi Arabia Relations and Palestinian Concessions

In recent news, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly regarding Israel’s potential normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia has sparked discussions among coalition partners. While Netanyahu emphasizes the importance of these relations, concerns arise regarding the potential concessions to the Palestinians that might be part of the deal. Key coalition partners, such as the far-right Oztma Yehudit party and Religious Zionism, have stated that they would exit the coalition if such concessions were made.

The statements from the coalition partners highlight the limited room for negotiation that Netanyahu faces. Both the United States and Saudi Arabia have made it clear that significant concessions are necessary for the advancement of a two-state solution and the successful completion of the deal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, has stressed that any concessions made to the Palestinians would lead to their withdrawal from the government. This sentiment is echoed by Bezalel Smotrich, leader of Religious Zionism, who has already stated his strong opposition to Palestinian concessions.

The term “peace for peace,” coined by Netanyahu to describe the 2020 Abraham Accords, is now being used again to discuss the potential agreement with Saudi Arabia. This phrase signifies a shift in the traditional approach to peace negotiations by normalizing relations with Arab countries before reaching a peace deal with the Palestinians. However, it is worth noting that in the UAE deal of 2020, Israel agreed to shelve its plans to annex large parts of the West Bank. Some coalition lawmakers, including Justice Minister Yariv Levin, have praised Netanyahu’s speech and reiterated the goal of peace with the Arab world based on truth.

Despite the overall support from coalition partners, there are differing opinions within the government regarding the necessity of concessions to the Palestinians. Likud MK Danny Danon acknowledges that some gestures might be required but emphasizes that they should be limited to economic measures. On the other hand, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan believes that similar concessions to the UAE deal could be possible, which would lead to further isolation of the Palestinians.

While some opposition parties, like National Unity, express willingness to support a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia from outside the government, they remain hesitant to join the coalition. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has criticized Netanyahu for omitting Saudi Arabia’s demand for a civilian nuclear program in his speech and disregarding the US’s call to stop the judicial overhaul in Israel.

As discussions continue, it is clear that Netanyahu’s ability to navigate these negotiations is crucial, considering the potential consequences of either making or avoiding concessions to the Palestinians. While the coalition remains fragile, it remains to be seen how Netanyahu will strike a balance between bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia and addressing the concerns of his coalition partners and the international community.