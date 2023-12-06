Italy Withdraws from Chinese Belt and Road Initiative

Italy’s decision to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) marks a significant shift in its approach to international relations. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration has officially informed Beijing about its intention to cease participation in the BRI before the year’s end.

In 2019, Italy became the only major Western nation to join the ambitious trade and infrastructure project initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. The BRI seeks to invest an estimated $1tn across Asia and Europe, focusing on the development of railways, ports, and other essential infrastructure to promote connectivity between China, Europe, and Asia.

However, the BRI has been a subject of concern for the United States, which perceives it as a form of “debt-trap diplomacy.” The US argues that China’s massive projects could burden countries with unsustainable debt, providing Beijing with leverage for its own geopolitical interests.

Italy’s decision to withdraw is not without consequence. Italy was the largest European Union member, especially in the east and south of the continent, to have participated in the BRI. If Italy had not notified China of its withdrawal by the end of this year, its BRI membership would have automatically renewed in March 2023.

Prime Minister Meloni had always been an opponent of Italy’s involvement in the initiative and considered it a “serious mistake” made by the previous government. However, despite the withdrawal, the current administration aims to maintain friendly relations with China.

It is worth noting that so far, only a fraction of the promised €20bn investment in Italy from China has materialized since 2019. Additionally, while Italian exports to China have increased, Chinese exports to Italy have risen significantly during the same period.

Italy’s decision comes as Prime Minister Meloni seeks to pursue a more pro-Western and pro-NATO foreign policy compared to her predecessors. This move is timely, as a summit between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Xi is scheduled for Thursday, where concerns regarding the supply of cheap goods such as solar panels and electric cars from China to the European Union will be addressed.

As Italy takes this step, it further adds to the evolving dynamics of global trade and international relations. The withdrawal from the BRI represents a significant shift in Italy’s stance and could potentially influence the position of other Western nations engaged in the initiative.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Belt and Road Initiative?

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a trade and infrastructure development project led by China. It aims to connect Asia with Europe and other parts of the world through the construction of new and upgraded transportation networks, such as railways, ports, and highways.

2. Why did Italy withdraw from the BRI?

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration opposed Italy’s participation in the BRI, citing concerns about the initiative’s financial sustainability and potential influence on national interests. The government decided to withdraw from the project to align with its pro-Western and pro-NATO foreign policy.

3. How will Italy’s withdrawal impact its relationship with China?

While Italy’s decision to withdraw from the BRI may strain its relationship with China, the Italian government has expressed its commitment to maintaining good relations with China despite the withdrawal. Both countries will likely continue economic cooperation, albeit with a shift in strategic priorities.

4. Will Italy’s withdrawal affect other Western countries participating in the BRI?

Italy’s withdrawal may have implications for other Western countries involved in the BRI. It might prompt them to reassess their own participation and potentially influence their decisions regarding the initiative. The move adds to the evolving dynamics of global trade and international relations.

Sources:

– BBC

– Reuters