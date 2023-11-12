The Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Ambitious Global Transformation

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a significant focal point in shaping the country’s engagement with the world. As officials and leaders from across the globe gather in Beijing to commemorate the BRI’s 10th anniversary, it is evident that China’s trillion-dollar gamble to transform the world has had its successes and challenges.

The BRI, introduced by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to strengthen China’s ties with the rest of the world through extensive investments and infrastructure projects. The initiative encompasses overland routes connecting China to Europe, Central Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, as well as a maritime network linking China to major ports in Asia, Africa, and Europe. These investments primarily focus on energy and transport projects, including power plants and railways.

China initially presented the BRI as an economic win-win situation. It promised other countries that these investments would spur development while benefiting Chinese companies and bolstering the economy. The initiative did achieve some objectives, such as internationalizing the yuan and addressing China’s overcapacity issues. However, its greatest economic success lies in the significant boost to trade. Over the past decade, approximately $19.1 trillion worth of goods have been traded between China and BRI countries.

Jacob Gunter, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, highlights that the BRI has enabled Chinese state-owned enterprises to secure vital resources that China needs to sustain its growth. Additionally, it has served as an opportunity for China to diversify its export markets and reduce dependence on the developed world. For example, China’s search for alternative sources of soybeans following the tariff war with the US led to increased imports from South American countries like Brazil.

However, the BRI has not been without its challenges. China’s extensive lending through the initiative has made it the world’s largest international creditor. The exact magnitude of the debt remains uncertain due to secrecy surrounding loan agreements, but estimates suggest it amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars. Consequently, countries such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Laos, and Kenya now face difficulties in managing their BRI debts.

Critics have accused China of engaging in “debt trap diplomacy,” alleging that Beijing entices poorer nations with costly projects to eventually gain control over strategic assets put up as collateral. While there is limited evidence to support this claim, concerns have been raised about the impact on these countries’ sovereignty. Furthermore, the lack of transparency regarding borrowing institutions’ exposure to “hidden debts” makes it challenging for countries to assess the true costs and benefits of engaging with the BRI.

In addition to these concerns, BRI projects have faced criticism for generating wasteful infrastructure projects, contributing to corruption, exacerbating environmental issues, and falling short of promises to bring prosperity and job opportunities to local communities. Some countries, like Malaysia and Tanzania, have canceled BRI deals in response to these issues.

The Council on Foreign Relations points out that both Chinese lenders and companies, as well as borrowing countries, share responsibility for these challenges. Poor risk management, lack of attention to detail, and limited cohesion on the part of Chinese entities have played a role. However, it’s important to acknowledge that domestic financial mismanagement within borrowing countries has also contributed to some of these problems.

Despite the hurdles, the Belt and Road Initiative remains a significant force in shaping global economic and geopolitical dynamics. As China navigates internal economic challenges and international concerns, it will need to address the criticisms and work towards greater transparency and sustainable development within the BRI framework.

