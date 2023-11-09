Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology from Alla Pugacheva Over Criticism of Russian War

The Russian Orthodox Church has called for an apology from renowned pop singer Alla Pugacheva, who recently returned home after making critical remarks about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pugacheva, a beloved figure in Russia, had left the country with her husband for Israel following the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In September 2022, Pugacheva made headlines by stating that Russian soldiers were dying for “illusory goals” and referred to Russia as a “pariah.” She even went as far as suggesting that authorities should label her a “foreign agent,” a status that her husband Maxim Galkin already holds.

Despite a law in Russia that criminalizes denigrating the armed forces, Pugacheva has not faced any charges. In fact, she returned to Russia in May to attend a funeral where Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov kissed her hand. Although she left the country again, she has now returned once more.

The Russian Orthodox Church, known for its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has joined others in demanding an apology from Pugacheva. Church spokesman Vakhtang Kipshidze stated that those who insulted the Russian people or made controversial statements should apologize, including Pugacheva.

