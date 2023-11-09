Bella Hadid Stands in Solidarity with Innocent Lives Affected by Violence in the Middle East

Bella Hadid, the renowned model with Palestinian roots, has broken her silence on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. In a heartfelt statement, she expressed her struggle to find the right words to describe the deeply distressing events of the past two weeks. The death and devastation occurring in both Israel and Palestine have drawn the world’s attention back to a longstanding situation that has claimed countless innocent lives and torn families apart over the years.

Hadid empathetically called on the global community to acknowledge the plight of the people and children of Palestine, particularly in Gaza, emphasizing that their suffering cannot be met with silence. She shared the pain and anguish she has felt while witnessing the traumatic images and stories online, aligning herself with the families forever shattered by the aftermath of the Gaza airstrikes.

While her support leans towards Palestine, Hadid also extended her condolences to Israeli families who have endured the pain and aftermath of the recent attacks. She denounced the terrorist acts committed by Hamas on October 7th, stating her unequivocal condemnation of any form of violence against civilians, regardless of their location.

The model’s outspoken stance has not come without consequences. Hadid revealed that she has received hundreds of death threats and even had her personal phone number leaked. It is a distressing reminder of the hostile reactions faced by her sister, Gigi, when she too voiced her support for the Palestinian cause.

Bella Hadid’s courageous decision to speak out sheds light on the ongoing struggles faced by innocent lives caught in the crossfire of the Middle East conflicts. With empathy and a call for peace, she amplifies the urgent need for a resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all those affected by this pervasive violence.