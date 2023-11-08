Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Calls for Action on Gaza Crisis

In the midst of an ongoing conflict, Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Petra De Sutter, is urging the Belgian government to take action against Israel and investigate the bombings in Gaza. While tensions between Israel and Palestine have been escalating, De Sutter believes that it is time for sanctions against Israel, stating that the continuous bombardment is inhumane.

Rather than continuing with the status quo, De Sutter argues that Israel has disregarded international calls for a ceasefire. In response to a Hamas raid that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 individuals, predominantly civilians, Israel launched strikes on Gaza. However, this retaliation has turned into the bloodiest episode in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

To address this crisis, De Sutter is calling for concrete measures to be taken. She believes that the European Union should suspend its association agreement with Israel, focusing on economic and political cooperation. Additionally, De Sutter proposes the implementation of an import ban on products from occupied Palestinian territories. Furthermore, she advocates for the exclusion of individuals responsible for war crimes, including violent settlers, politicians, and soldiers, from entering the European Union.

In tandem with these actions, De Sutter emphasizes the need to increase funding for the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This increased support would enable the court to investigate the bombings in Gaza and ensure that those responsible for these acts are held accountable. Simultaneously, De Sutter suggests reducing financial support to Hamas, labeling them as a terrorist organization that requires financial sanctions.

The call for action is heightened as the conflict enters its second month, with both UN officials and G7 nations appealing for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. The objective of this pause is to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, as entire buildings have been flattened and essential supplies are running dangerously low. Palestinian officials report that over 10,000 people have lost their lives, with 40% of them being children.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, De Sutter’s calls for action serve as a reminder of the urgency to address this crisis. Adopting sanctions against Israel and investigating the bombings are crucial steps in working towards a more peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.