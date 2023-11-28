Belgium Commits to European Next-Generation Fighter Program

Belgium has recently announced its decision to join the pan-European Future Combat Air System (FCAS) next-generation air combat program, alongside France, Germany, and Spain. This move comes as Sweden has stepped away from the rival effort known as the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). Belgian Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder expressed her country’s commitment to global security and innovation, describing the development of a next-generation air combat capability as “a unique opportunity for Europe.”

One interesting aspect to note is that both the FCAS and GCAP programs have used the same FCAS terminology in the past, causing some confusion. To differentiate, the GCAP program, which includes the Tempest fighter, has been rebranded as the Global Combat Air Program. Meanwhile, France refers to the Euro-FCAS as the Système de Combat Aérien du Futur (SCAF).

The FCAS program involves the development of a crewed fighter known as the Next Generation Fighter (NGF), along with complementary technologies such as ‘loyal wingman’ type drones and new air-launched weapons. Belgium’s involvement in the F-35 program through the Essential Security Interest (ESI) program has provided them with valuable experience and industrial capacity that can contribute to the FCAS program.

Belgium’s decision to join FCAS may come as a surprise, considering its existing involvement in the F-35 program. However, it demonstrates Belgium’s commitment to diversifying its combat aircraft requirements and contributing to European defense initiatives. Despite criticisms from Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, who had questioned Belgium’s choice to join FCAS after rejecting the Rafale in favor of the F-35, Belgium sees this as an opportunity to shape a secure and prosperous future.

