Belgian Cyclist Who Collided with Young Girl Wins Lawsuit Against Father for Sharing Video that Went Viral

A recent lawsuit in Belgium has attracted significant attention, as a cyclist who collided with a 5-year-old girl in a controversial incident on Christmas Day 2020 has emerged victorious against the child’s father. The unidentified 63-year-old biker, who heartlessly knocked the little girl named Neia to the ground on a nature path in Liege Province, claimed that the father’s act of sharing viral footage of the incident online led to him feeling threatened by angry social media users and fearful of leaving his home.

In the video that quickly spread across the internet, the cyclist can be seen riding up behind the girl and her mother before intentionally sticking out his knee, causing the child to fall face-first into the snow. Instead of expressing regret or apologizing, the cyclist swiftly pedaled away. The incident sparked outrage, prompting the father, Patrick Mpasa, to share the video on social media and consider reporting it to the authorities.

During a court hearing on February 3, 2021, the cyclist argued that he extended his knee to maintain balance and prevent a fall. He claimed that he did not immediately realize he had knocked the girl over. In a surprising turn of events, a judge ruled in favor of the cyclist, ordering Mpasa to compensate him with just over $1. The judge reasoned that the cyclist did not intend to harm the child and had already faced significant criticism on social media.

It is worth noting that Mpasa has maintained that his intention in sharing the video was not to seek revenge but rather to raise awareness about dangerous transportation situations. He expressed a desire for the cyclist to apologize, rather than inciting a “witch hunt.”

Transportation experts, including members of the locally run cycling association GRACQ, have emphasized that cyclists on the nature path are required to yield to pedestrians. This incident has raised questions about the importance of ensuring the safety of both cyclists and pedestrians in such shared spaces.

As of now, the exact date of the defamation case ruling remains unclear. However, this case serves as a reminder of the complexities in the age of viral videos, where legal disputes may arise from sharing footage of contentious incidents.