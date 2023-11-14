Russia and Belarus Maintain Nuclear Weapons for Self-Defense

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has stated its willingness to use nuclear weapons in the face of foreign aggression, according to President Alexander Lukashenko. As tensions rise around the country’s borders with NATO nations, Belarus has played a significant role in Russia’s war in Ukraine and has recently received Russian nuclear warheads for deterrence.

In an interview with state news agency Belta, Lukashenko made it clear that Belarus would only get involved in the war if its borders were crossed by Ukrainians. However, he emphasized that they would fully support Russia, their ally. Lukashenko also issued a warning that Belarus would respond immediately and with all the weaponry at their disposal, including nuclear weapons, if they were provoked by neighboring NATO countries like Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

While it is unclear how much of Russia’s nuclear arsenal has been transported to Belarus recently, US and Western officials have not publicly confirmed any weapons transfers. However, senior officials from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) have expressed no reason to doubt President Putin’s claim.

The president emphasized that Belarus has tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones, and their purpose is to deter aggression. Lukashenko stated that they did not bring nuclear weapons to scare anyone, but to use them if aggression is launched against Belarus.

It is worth noting that senior DIA officials do not believe Lukashenko would have control over the nuclear arsenal, as it would likely be entirely controlled by Russia.

The recent comments from Lukashenko come at a time of increased volatility in Europe’s security landscape. Belarus’ northern neighbors are on edge due to the presence of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is stationed in Belarus. Reports indicate that Wagner troops are moving towards the border between Poland and Lithuania, potentially putting pressure on NATO and European Union members.

As a response, Poland announced the deployment of around 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus, citing concerns over Wagner. Lithuania has also temporarily suspended operations at two of its border checkpoints with Belarus due to emerging threats to national security.

Amidst these developments, Lukashenko dismissed speculations about Putin’s alleged weakening following the failed Wagner mutiny, emphasizing that Putin is now more mobilized, cunning, and wise. He also clarified that it was his idea to deploy Wagner fighters in Belarus to control the mutiny.

In summary, Belarus asserts its readiness to use nuclear weapons in self-defense against aggression. As tensions rise in the region, the security landscape in Europe becomes increasingly volatile. Belarus remains a key player in Russia’s war in Ukraine, and its relationship with NATO nations continues to be a subject of concern and scrutiny.

