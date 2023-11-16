New Article: Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko’s Surprising Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a stunning admission, revealing that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine through Belarus in early 2022. In an unexpected revelation during an interview, Lukashenko confirmed that some Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border from Belarusian territory on February 23 and 24 of last year.

Contrary to his initial claims, Lukashenko now acknowledges that the Russian invasion was not part of planned military exercises and caught him off guard. He clarified that no Belarusian troops were involved, shifting any blame away from himself.

While reinforcing his support for Russia, Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus would only send troops to assist Russian forces in Ukraine if Ukrainian forces crossed into Belarus. However, he emphasized that Russia already possesses enough manpower and equipment and does not require assistance from Belarusian forces.

It is important to note that although Belarus has refrained from sending troops to join the war, it has allowed Russia to use its territory as a launching point for attacks on Ukraine. Lukashenko has been publicly supportive of Russia’s actions and backs their war effort.

Despite Lukashenko’s admission, he insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not pressuring Belarus to directly join the full-scale war. Lukashenko maintains that Russia and Belarus are allies and that Belarus will always support Russia.

The international community has largely overlooked Belarus’s role in facilitating Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Talks of Lukashenko’s regime becoming a vassal state of Russia have gained momentum, with Belarus increasingly dependent on its powerful neighbor. The Belarusian economy also heavily relies on Russia.

In a recent meeting with China’s Defense Minister, Lukashenko expressed his commitment to a multipolar world and the territorial integrity of nations. This statement, however, contradicts his earlier acknowledgement of the Russian invasion through Belarus.

The European Commission has responded to Russia’s full-scale war by reallocating nearly $150 million in funding that was originally intended for Russia and Belarus. The funds will now be directed towards projects in Ukraine and Moldova, in an effort to support these countries affected by the ongoing conflict.

