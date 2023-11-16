Belarus Asserts Its Independence Despite Strategic Partnership with Russia

The foreign minister of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, has made it clear that his country will not engage in the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. In an interview with The Associated Press, Aleinik emphasized that Belarus sees itself primarily as a defensive nation and cannot envision a situation where it would use the tactical nuclear weapons recently deployed in its territory by Russia.

Belarus has a strategic partnership with Russia, and its president, Alexander Lukashenko, has relied on Russian support for his rule. However, Lukashenko has refused to join the fighting in Ukraine despite allowing Russian troops to pass through Belarusian territory at the start of the invasion.

Aleinik cited the increased militarization along Belarus’ western border as the reason for the stationing of tactical nuclear missiles in the country. He pointed out that neighboring Poland plans to double its armed forces and deploy more heavy weapons, with the backing of NATO forces. The presence of these forces has necessitated defensive measures on Belarus’ part.

Despite its ties to Russia, Belarus is actively seeking to expand its economic and trade relations with countries around the world. During his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, Aleinik held 40 meetings with countries interested in building economic and trade partnerships. He highlighted Belarus’ role as a major exporter of dairy products and agricultural machinery, with a growing demand for its goods from countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Belarus is also developing a partnership with China.

Aleinik criticized neighboring Lithuania for blocking transit of Belarus’ fertilizers through its territory. He raised the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Lithuania’s unilateral ban on transit disrupted Belarus’ trade with the Global South. Lithuania, as a member of NATO and the European Union, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and has taken in many people seeking refuge from Lukashenko’s regime.

Belarus is actively cooperating with Russia in various areas and developing technological solutions to counter Western sanctions. The country aims to become self-sufficient in producing goods that were previously imported from Western nations.

While Aleinik expressed concern for the suffering of Ukrainians in the war, he firmly stated that Belarus would not support the war in Ukraine alongside Russia. He emphasized Belarus’ commitment to peace and expressed a belief that a political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the conflict. Despite hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the past, Aleinik laid blame on Ukraine and others indirectly involved for the failure of those peace talks.

Regarding the issue of political prisoners in Belarus, Aleinik denied their existence. He claimed that all detainees are held on criminal charges that have been proven in court.

Overall, Belarus is asserting its independence and distancing itself from the conflict in Ukraine, despite its partnership with Russia. The country is actively seeking economic opportunities and trade partnerships, while maintaining a stance of neutrality in the war.