Lithuania has taken the decisive step of closing two of its border crossings into Belarus, joining Latvia and Poland in bolstering their borders due to rising tensions with Russia’s ally. This move comes as the Baltic states and Poland express concerns over the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

Belarus, a landlocked country, shares borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, and Russia. As of now, vehicles attempting to cross from Belarus to Lithuania at Tverecius and Sumskas will be redirected to border posts at Medininkai, Lavoriskes, Raigardas, and Salcininkai, which will remain open for the time being.

In response to this development, Lithuania’s Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, emphasized the importance of having an increased number of border guards at the border. She also mentioned that the Baltic states and Poland are currently discussing the possibility of a complete border closure.

Latvia, too, is taking robust action against attempts to cross its border illegally from Belarus. According to Latvia’s State Border Guard, 40 individuals were apprehended on August 15, bringing the total number of people stopped this year to 5,839. Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš expressed the need for proactive action, increased presence of border guards, and involvement of the armed forces. He emphasized that the protection of Latvia’s border is also the protection of the European Union’s external border.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics recently had talks with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, where security along the borders with Belarus and Russia topped the agenda. Warsaw’s Defence Minister also announced plans to deploy up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to support the Border Guard.

