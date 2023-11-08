International Red Cross Calls for Removal of Belarus Red Cross Chief

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has urged the Belarus Red Cross to remove its chief, Dzmitry Shautsou, from his position. The call comes after Shautsou violated the organization’s rules on neutrality and integrity by openly supporting Russian forces and advocating for the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Belarus Red Cross is currently examining the request made by the international organization. Yulia Sytenkova, a spokesperson for the Belarus Red Cross, stated that Shautsou was re-elected as head of the organization just a few days ago, with the majority of members expressing confidence in him. However, if the Belarus chapter fails to dismiss Shautsou by November 30, the International Red Cross has threatened to suspend the branch and recommend a halt to new partnerships and funding.

The controversy surrounding Shautsou originates from earlier this year, when he boasted about his organization’s involvement in ferrying children from Russian-occupied Ukraine to Belarus. Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have condemned these transfers as illegal removals, raising concerns about the consent of the children’s parents or legal guardians. The recent arrival of a group of Ukrainian children in the Belarusian city of Novopolotsk has further sparked controversy.

While both the Belarus Red Cross and the International Red Cross have denied the involvement of the Belarus chapter in the transfers, a report aired on state television showed Shautsou endorsing the actions, claiming that they were intended for the “health improvement” of the children involved.

Opposition leader Pavel Latushka has accused President Alexander Lukashenko and others involved in the removal of children from Ukraine of organizing illegal transfers for ideological indoctrination purposes. Latushka has handed over documents to the International Criminal Court, alleging that over 2,100 Ukrainian children were transferred to Belarus between September 2022 and May of this year.

The situation continues to evolve as the Belarus Red Cross assesses the request for Shautsou’s removal. The controversy surrounding the transfers of children from Ukraine to Belarus has raised concerns about the autonomy and integrity of humanitarian organizations in the region.