Concerns Rise as Belarus Completes Receipt of Russian Nuclear Weapons Shipments

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The president of Belarus announced on Monday that Russia has successfully concluded its deliveries of tactical nuclear weapons to his nation, stirring unease among neighboring countries such as Poland and other countries within the region.

President Alexander Lukashenko revealed during a meeting of a Moscow-led economic alliance in St. Petersburg that the shipments had been finalized in October. However, he did not disclose specific details regarding the quantity of weapons transported or their respective deployment locations.

Tactical nuclear weapons, distinct from their long-range counterparts, possess limited range and yield, primarily intended for deployment in battle zones. Russia has assured that it will retain control over any weapons sent to Belarus.

Lukashenko has asserted that the presence of Russian nuclear weapons is intended to act as a deterrent against potential aggression by Poland, a member state of NATO. Poland actively supports Ukraine, offering military, humanitarian, and political assistance in its confrontation with Russia’s invasion. Furthermore, Poland contributes to international sanctions imposed on both Russia and Belarus.

During the opening stages of the conflict, Russian troops stationed in Belarus traversed into Ukraine from the north. However, the extent of involvement by Belarusian forces remains uncertain.

