Russia Proposes Tripartite Collaboration with Belarus and North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting in the picturesque Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Lukashenko suggested the possibility of Minsk joining Moscow’s efforts to establish an old alliance with North Korea. This proposition comes in the wake of Putin’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week.

During the meeting, Putin briefed Lukashenko on the discussions with Kim, which took place at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East. Lukashenko seized the opportunity to propose a three-way collaboration, stating that Belarus could contribute to the endeavors in North Korea. Although no specific details were provided, Lukashenko expressed his willingness to explore potential areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un continued his visit to Russia by touring an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he had the chance to witness the latest Russian fighter jets. He is set to make his way to Vladivostok, a major port city in Russia, where he will have the opportunity to visit a university and observe the Russian Pacific Fleet warships.

However, concerns have been raised by the U.S. and its allies regarding the potential for ammunition supply between North Korea and Russia. There are fears that North Korea may provide ammunition to Russia in exchange for advanced weapons or technology, thereby violating the UN sanctions that prohibit any arms trade with North Korea. However, both Putin and Kim have reiterated their commitment to abide by these sanctions, with Putin assuring reporters that Russia has no intention to violate them. He did, however, express his interest in exploring opportunities to enhance Russian-North Korean relations.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko marks their seventh encounter this year. While Belarus has hosted Russian troops, Lukashenko has made it clear that his country will not be actively involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This positioning has led analysts to speculate that Belarus aims to serve as a military hub for Russia in order to compensate for the closure of Western markets and the imposition of sanctions, without deploying its own soldiers to the region.

