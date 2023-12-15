Beijing Subway Incident: Unexpected Detachment of Carriages Causes Injuries

In a surprising turn of events during rush hour in Beijing, a collision between two subway trains resulted in 102 people sustaining broken bones. The incident occurred on the Changping subway line while the trains were descending downhill during heavy snowfall. More than 500 individuals were rushed to the hospital following the collision, which took place at approximately 7:00 PM local time.

Investigations revealed that the slippery tracks caused by the snowstorms led to a “signal degradation,” resulting in the first train abruptly braking. Unfortunately, the second train failed to stop in time, sliding on the icy tracks and crashing into the rear of the first train. This impact caused the detachment of the last two carriages of one of the trains, leaving commuters in chaotic situations.

Witnesses and footage shared online showcased the cramped conditions within the train carriages, with passengers left in darkness due to power cuts. Some individuals even resorted to using emergency hammers to break windows for fresh air. Several people were injured to the point of fainting, as depicted in a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Currently, 67 individuals remain hospitalized for treatment, while 25 others are being observed closely. Thankfully, there have been no reported fatalities. However, the incident has sparked outrage among Chinese netizens, questioning the maintenance practices and routine inspections carried out by Beijing Subway.

Beijing Subway, operated by the municipal government, has issued an apology for the incident and vowed to cover the medical expenses of those injured. As a precautionary measure, the operator has instructed all above-ground trains to operate in manual mode due to the “extreme weather” and has increased intervals between trains. The affected section of the subway line, spanning three stations, remains closed.

The recent snowfall in Beijing has caused disruptions in road, rail, and air transport across the city. Meteorological authorities have further cautioned that temperatures are expected to plummet, with northern China experiencing a drop of 8°C to 12°C. This means that temperatures in Beijing could potentially dip below -20°C over the weekend.

In light of these conditions, some cities have taken preventive measures such as suspending train services and closing schools to ensure the safety of their residents.

