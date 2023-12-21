Beijing’s Indifference to U.S. Assistance Request in Protecting Red Sea Shipping

In a recent development, the Chinese government seems uninterested in heeding Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call to assist an international coalition in safeguarding commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Yemen’s Houthi militias, which are supported by Iran. This call was made as part of the Pentagon’s Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational force responsible for securing cargo ships under threat of Houthi attacks. Reiterating the need for major influential countries to contribute to maintaining shipping lanes’ safety, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin indirectly acknowledged the United States’ and its allies’ capacity for swift mobilization of naval power, surpassing that of Beijing’s current capabilities. However, Wang did not address whether China would leverage its close ties with Iran to curb the Houthi attacks.

Despite the ongoing Houthi attacks, which Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam asserted would persist regardless of the formation of a naval alliance, global trade in the Red Sea continues to face disruption. Rerouting of cargo vessels, caused by these attacks, not only adds weeks to the delivery of crucial goods and materials such as oil and gas but also poses an unacceptable threat to maritime security and international law, as articulated by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a recent statement.

During a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Secretary Blinken expressed profound concern about the Houthi attacks and emphasized the imperative for Chinese assistance in ensuring the safety of international shipping in the affected regions of the Red Sea. The Biden administration’s interest in China’s cooperative role has been reiterated in various press briefings. It is crucial to note that the attacks carried out by the Houthis not only adversely impact global trade but also harm China’s interests, thus making Chinese involvement in preventing such attacks highly desirable.

China’s limited response to these crises can be seen in its broader approach to the unrest that has plagued the Middle East since the Hamas attack on Israel in October. Despite dispatching its special envoy, Zhai Jun, to cool down the situation in the region, China’s efforts have primarily focused on brokering agreements and expressing vague support for political settlements. Notably absent from Zhai’s diplomatic mission were interactions with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority. This passivity may stem from China’s apprehension about assuming positions that align with international interventions or applications of international law, as highlighted by David Satterfield, President Biden’s Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues.

In conclusion, Beijing’s disregard for the U.S. request for assistance in protecting Red Sea shipping underscores China’s reluctance to take a more active role in international crises. The Houthi attacks continue to disrupt global trade and pose a threat to maritime security, necessitating the involvement of major influential countries, including China, in safeguarding the shipping lanes. However, Beijing’s stance reflects its cautious approach to avoid being perceived as supportive of international interventions or as proponents of global law enforcement.

FAQs:

1. What is the Red Sea?

The Red Sea is a seawater inlet of the Indian Ocean, lying between Africa and Asia. It connects to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal and is an essential waterway for international trade.

2. Who are the Houthi militias?

The Houthi militias are rebel groups from Yemen who align themselves with Iran and are engaged in ongoing conflicts, including launching attacks on commercial ships passing through the Red Sea.

3. Why is protecting Red Sea shipping important?

The Red Sea is a crucial route for global trade, with approximately 15% of global trade passing through its waters. Protecting shipping in this region is vital to ensure uninterrupted trade flow and maintain maritime security.

4. Why is China’s involvement significant?

China’s involvement is crucial due to its influence on Iran, which supports the Houthi militias. China’s cooperation in preventing Houthi attacks would contribute to maintaining maritime security and safeguarding international trade in the Red Sea.

Sources: Reuters