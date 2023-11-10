China’s Ambitious Plan for a Cross-Strait Rail Link

China’s National Development and Reform Commission has announced that it now possesses the necessary engineering and technical capabilities to construct a rail link between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. The proposed rail link would originate from Fujian, the mainland province closest to the island.

While specific details about the rail link have not been provided, it is important to note that its construction would require a significant change in the political dynamics between China and Taiwan. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the Chinese mainland, even if it means using force.

This announcement was made in conjunction with a roadmap to promote peaceful “integration” between Fujian and Taiwan. The plan includes the creation of interconnected living circles between Xiamen in Fujian and the Taiwan-controlled island of Quemoy, as well as between Fuzhou and Matsu. These living circles aim to foster closer ties and collaboration in areas such as energy and transportation.

However, Taipei has criticized the plan, labeling it “wishful thinking” and suggesting that it is an attempt to bolster China’s economy using Taiwanese funds and talents. The Mainland Affairs Council of Taipei expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the plan, emphasizing the need for China to address its internal economic issues before pursuing integration measures with Taiwan.

Despite the political tensions between the two sides, both the Chinese and Taiwanese populations have long desired direct infrastructure connectivity across the Taiwan Strait. There is a shared vision of a future where people can easily travel between the two regions on a bullet train.

Additionally, China aims to facilitate the expansion of Taiwanese products into Eurasian markets through initiatives like the China-Europe Railway Express, which forms part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s high-speed rail network is currently the largest in the world, stretching approximately 42,000km. Cong Liang, the deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, highlighted Fujian’s potential to supply green power to Taiwan on a large scale. Fujian’s prosperous clean energy sector and favorable geography make it well-suited for the development of wind farms.

However, the construction of a rail link poses significant technical challenges. It would require drilling through complex layers of rock, including granite, and navigating two earthquake fault lines. The proposed tunnel would need to span over 125km, surpassing the length of the world’s longest undersea rail tunnels.

Over the years, Beijing has unveiled several proposals for road and rail links between mainland China and Taiwan. The most recent one was a transport blueprint for 2035, which included plans for a high-speed line connecting Beijing to Taipei. However, Taiwan rejected this plan, citing concerns about its unilateral nature and potential impact on bilateral relations.

While the technical and political obstacles to a rail link between China and Taiwan remain significant, the announcement of China’s capacity to undertake such a construction project is a testament to its ambitions for closer integration and connectivity in the region. Only time will tell whether these aspirations can be realized.



