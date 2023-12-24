Beijing Experiences Record-breaking Cold Wave, Leading to Infrastructure Challenges

Beijing recently witnessed its longest cold wave since records began in 1951, with biting temperatures and heavy snowfall causing significant disruptions across the Chinese capital and beyond. While the extreme cold has begun to ease, it has left behind a trail of challenges for the city and its residents.

The cold wave had persisted for several days, with the temperature at Beijing’s Nanjiao weather station dropping below zero degrees Celsius on December 11 and staying below freezing for more than 300 hours, as reported by the Beijing Daily.

This unusual weather phenomenon was part of a larger cold wave that spanned across most of China, stretching the limits of heating systems in various cities in the northern regions. The central province of Henan was particularly affected, experiencing multiple system failures.

In Jiaozuo, the Wanfang power plant faced a dysfunction on Friday, resulting in partial cessation of heating. Fortunately, the issue was resolved on Saturday, and heating services are expected to resume on Sunday night, according to reports from the Jiaozuo Daily.

Similarly, the cities of Puyang and Pingdingshan had to reduce heating in most government buildings and state-owned enterprises since Friday. This measure was taken to prioritize the limited heating resources for hospitals, schools, and residential buildings, as announced by the respective city governments.

Aside from impacting infrastructure, the cold weather has also caused disruptions in Beijing’s metro system. The city’s transportation authority reported an incident where two trains collided on a busy metro line, injuring numerous commuters, some of whom sustained fractured bones. The accident occurred during snowy conditions.

Moreover, the bitter temperatures posed additional challenges during the rescue efforts following a fatal earthquake in northwest Gansu province this month.

