Record-breaking Rainfall Causes Severe Flooding and Loss in Beijing and Surrounding Areas

ZHUZHOU, Hebei (AP) – Unprecedented rainfall in Beijing has resulted in massive flooding and 21 reported fatalities, making it the heaviest rainfall recorded in the city in at least 140 years. The heavy rains were a result of remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, which led to a staggering 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain from Saturday to Wednesday morning, according to the Beijing Meteorological Bureau.

The impact of the record-breaking rainfall has been particularly severe in the province of Hebei and its bordering areas, including Zhuozhou. Roads have been destroyed, power lines have been knocked out, and pipes carrying drinking water have been damaged. Rivers surrounding the capital have overflowed, resulting in waterlogged cars and vehicles stranded on bridges.

Rescue efforts have been underway in the affected areas, with police in Zhuozhou using social media to request assistance. The exact number of people trapped in flood-stricken regions remains unknown, adding to the urgency of the situation. In Gu’an county, waters reached dangerous levels, submerging surveillance cameras partially and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

As a result of the severe flooding, nearly 850,000 individuals have been relocated in Hebei province alone. Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 21, including a rescuer who lost her life during a rescue operation. The rainfall has also left 26 people missing in its wake.

This record-breaking rainfall surpasses the previous high in 1891 when Beijing experienced 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. It is worth noting that precise measurements from machines only date back to 1883. As recovery and relief efforts continue in Beijing, the threat of further rainfall looms on the horizon. Typhoon Khanun, which is currently affecting Japan, is expected to make its way towards China later this week, potentially exacerbating the ongoing situation.

In response to the crisis, thousands of individuals have been evacuated to shelters set up in schools and public buildings in suburban areas of Beijing and neighboring cities. The central government has allocated 44 million yuan ($6.1 million) for disaster relief in the affected provinces. The severity of the flooding has caught the Chinese capital off guard, as Beijing typically experiences dry summers, but this year was marked by a period of unprecedented heat.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the heavy rainfall in Beijing?

A: The heavy rainfall in Beijing was a result of remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

Q: How much rainfall was recorded during this period?

A: Beijing recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning.

Q: How many fatalities have been reported due to the flooding?

A: 21 deaths have been reported as a result of the severe flooding.

Q: Has there been any damage to infrastructure?

A: Yes, roads have been destroyed, power and water supply disrupted, and vehicles have been stranded due to the flooding.

Q: Is there a possibility of more rainfall in the coming days?

A: Yes, Typhoon Khanun is predicted to head towards China and may bring further rainfall.

Sources:

– [Beijing Meteorological Bureau](https://www.example.com)

– Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this report.