China Slams US as “Disrupter of Peace” After South China Sea Incident

In a recent incident in the South China Sea, tensions between the United States and China flared once again. The Chinese military issued a rebuke to Washington, referring to the US as “the biggest disrupter of peace” in the region. The confrontation occurred when a US warship entered waters near the disputed Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracels.

China’s People’s Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command claimed that it “warned off” the US destroyer, asserting that it had violated China’s sovereignty and security. As a response, the Chinese military mobilized naval and air forces to track and monitor the US vessel. The Xisha Islands are claimed by not only Beijing, but also Hanoi and Taipei.

Beijing’s command spokesman, Tian Junli, condemned the United States for pursuing “navigation hegemony” and accused it of contributing to the “militarization of the South China Sea.” Junli stated that the United States is a significant security risk creator in the region and the biggest disrupter of peace and stability. He assured that China’s troops remain on high alert to defend national sovereignty, security, and peace.

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, however, defended its actions, stating that the USS Hopper guided missile destroyer operated near the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law. The fleet emphasized that US forces operate in the South China Sea on a daily basis in collaboration with allies and partners committed to upholding a free and open international order. They reiterated that their operations are carried out safely, professionally, and in accordance with customary international law.

This incident takes place amidst a flurry of activity by the PLA, US, and Philippines in the South China Sea. Joint patrols between the US and the Philippines near Taiwan drew strong condemnation from Beijing. In response, China organized live-fire drills in the area. This encounter between the US and China near the Paracels marks the first incident since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden aimed at managing rising tensions between the two powers.

The US has been conducting regular military activities in the South China Sea, which has often put Beijing on high alert and has occasionally resulted in dangerous encounters. As part of its efforts to counter what it perceives as Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the region, the US has been collaborating with its Indo-Pacific allies for joint military operations.

