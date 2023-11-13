A New Perspective on Hamas’ Recent Actions

In recent weeks, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a high level of violence, resulting in the loss of countless lives and widespread destruction. Israeli airstrikes have reduced Palestinian neighborhoods to rubble, leaving doctors to treat injured children in darkened hospitals. The fear of a larger regional war has gripped the Middle East. However, Hamas leaders argue that these devastating consequences are not the result of miscalculations but rather a necessary cost to achieve their goals.

According to Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ top leadership body, the objective was to disrupt the status quo and reignite the Palestinian issue on an international scale. The attack on October 7th was planned and executed by a select group of commanders in Gaza who deliberately kept their political representatives and regional allies in the dark. The outcome exceeded their expectations, with the assailants easily breaking through Israel’s defenses and causing widespread chaos.

The success of this attack has achieved one of the main objectives of the plotters. It has resolved the internal debate within Hamas about its identity and purpose. The question of whether Hamas should primarily focus on governing day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip or remain an armed force committed to the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamist Palestinian state has been decisively answered. The group’s leaders, including Yehia Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, have chosen to intensify military confrontation.

The weeks following the attack have resulted in a fierce Israeli response, causing further loss of life in Gaza. For Hamas, their actions were prompted by a growing sense that the Palestinian cause was being marginalized, demanding drastic measures to revive it. The frustration had been building for months as Hamas leaders witnessed Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians, provocative acts of worship at a Muslim site, and Israeli police storming Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The prospect of Israel normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, a former supporter of the Palestinian cause, only exacerbated their concerns.

It is now evident that Hamas’ leadership in Gaza misjudged the intentions of Yehia Sinwar, who assumed power in 2017. Various security failures allowed Hamas to carry out their attack unhindered for several hours. Israeli officials express deep regret for underestimating Sinwar, acknowledging their mistake.

Sinwar, a founding member of Hamas, gained a reputation for his involvement in the Qassam Brigades, the group’s armed wing responsible for suicide bombings and rocket attacks against Israel. He was also known for his brutal handling of suspected Israeli spies within Hamas, earning him the moniker “the butcher of Khan Younis.” After spending over two decades in an Israeli prison, Sinwar viewed his imprisonment as an opportunity for education, transforming the prison into a place of worship and study.

The recent actions by Hamas have brought significant attention to the Palestinian cause, but they also come at a high humanitarian cost. The hope is that this renewed focus will lead to meaningful discussions and a resolution to the longstanding conflict. However, the path to peace remains uncertain as both sides continue to grapple with deep-rooted grievances and an uncompromising desire to achieve their respective goals.

