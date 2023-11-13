In a recent revelation by Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), it has come to light that Russia had uncertainties about whether Ukraine anticipated their invasion. These doubts arose two weeks before the war commenced, prompting discussions among Russian officials. Ultimately, they reached the conclusion that Ukraine was indeed prepared for their incursion.

Budanov, shedding light on these deliberations, explained that during a significant meeting, concerns were raised regarding Ukraine’s enthusiasm for the arrival of Russian soldiers. The participants questioned whether the funds allocated for the invasion had been properly utilized. These doubts lingered until the next meeting, where it was finally decided that Russia should proceed with the invasion, as everything seemed to be in order.

It is worth noting that Budanov made an important disclosure regarding the funds provided by Russia. He stated that all the resources intended for the invasion were misappropriated, leading to financial mismanagement.

Additionally, the DIU chief revealed that the Russians genuinely believed that the city of Kharkiv belonged to Russia and that its residents were eagerly awaiting their “liberation.” This perception likely influenced Russia’s decision to proceed with the invasion and annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The background to these events is essential in understanding the context. On September 30, 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed agreements proclaiming the annexation of occupied territories in Ukraine into the Russian Federation. He went on to assert that the residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were now considered citizens of Russia.

