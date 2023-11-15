Before the one-year anniversary of mass protests in Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi stood firm in defending his government’s actions during the unrest in an exclusive interview with NBC News. Raisi emphasized that those who sought to destabilize the Islamic Republic would face severe consequences, sending a strong message to potential troublemakers.

In the interview, Raisi dismissed claims that human rights were being violated in Iran and blamed external powers, particularly the United States and certain European countries, for fueling the protests. He highlighted that security forces had dealt with the protesters in a peaceful manner, differentiating between genuine demonstrators and those resorting to violence against the government and police.

The protests were sparked by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in police custody for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory Islamic dress code. Amini’s death ignited a nationwide wave of demonstrations, representing the most significant challenge to the theocratic regime since its establishment in 1979. Protesters demanded women’s rights, individual freedoms, and voiced their opposition to the ruling regime.

Although Raisi acknowledged that Iranians had the right to protest, he made it clear that any attempts to undermine national security would not be tolerated. He emphasized the government’s commitment to listening to the grievances of the people but warned against exploiting Amini’s name for ulterior motives.

Despite international criticism, Raisi maintained that Iran still upheld freedom of speech and press. However, human rights organizations and press freedom groups have reported severe restrictions on internet access, social media app blocking, arrests of journalists, and suppression of public criticism.

Raisi accused the United States and certain European countries of engaging in a hybrid war against Iran, utilizing Amini’s death as a pretext to destabilize the country. He argued that this was part of a larger strategy to undermine Iran’s government and disregarded the concerns raised about human rights.

Regarding Amini’s death, Raisi referred to it as an “incident,” asserting that his government had promptly and thoroughly investigated the case. He personally met with Amini’s family to address their concerns and ensure a comprehensive examination of the circumstances surrounding her death.

As the anniversary of the protests approaches, Iran’s president sends a clear message that his government remains steadfast in protecting national security and preserving stability within the Islamic Republic. The nation’s commitment to listen to genuine grievances while cracking down on attempts to destabilize the country remains a core principle.

FAQs

What were the mass protests in Iran about?

The mass protests in Iran were initially sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in police custody for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory Islamic dress code. The demonstrations evolved into a broader movement demanding women’s rights, individual freedoms, and expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling regime.

How did the Iranian government respond to the protests?

The Iranian government, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, defended its response to the protests, stating that security forces treated demonstrators in a peaceful manner. They differentiated between genuine protesters and those engaging in violence against the government and police. The government vowed to protect national security and warned against attempts to destabilize the country.

Did the protests lead to any changes in Iran?

While the mass protests challenged the theocratic regime and captured international attention, they eventually subsided after a violent crackdown and mass arrests. Human rights groups reported over 500 deaths and tens of thousands of arrests. It is unclear if the protests resulted in any significant long-term changes within Iran.

How did President Raisi address the allegations of human rights violations?

President Raisi denied accusations of human rights violations and insisted that freedom of speech and press were still upheld in Iran. He blamed external powers for attempting to exploit Mahsa Amini’s death to undermine the Iranian government. However, human rights organizations and press freedom groups have documented restrictions on internet access, the blocking of social media apps, arrests of journalists, and suppression of public criticism.