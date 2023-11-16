A Year after Mass Protests, Iran’s Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to National Security

As the one-year mark approaches since the mass protests that shook Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi has reasserted his government’s position on the demonstrations. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Raisi emphasized that those who sought to sow instability in the country would face severe consequences. While acknowledging the right of genuine protesters to voice their concerns, Raisi made it clear that his administration would not tolerate any attempts to destabilize Iran.

The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, witnessed a significant outpouring of public anger against the government. With chants calling for freedom and challenging the authority of the regime, the demonstrations became the largest challenge faced by the theocratic regime since its inception in 1979.

Responding to allegations of human rights violations and attempts to silence activists on the anniversary of Amini’s death, Raisi maintained that his government was willing to listen to legitimate grievances. However, he issued a stern warning to those who exploited Amini’s name for their own agendas, emphasizing that endangering public security would have dire consequences.

Amini’s tragic death on September 16, 2022, ignited a wave of protests that continued for several months. Security forces responded with mass arrests and a violent crackdown, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people. Human rights groups estimate that more than 500 individuals lost their lives, including dozens of teenagers and children, and tens of thousands were detained.

In the interview, Raisi defended the actions of security forces, stating that they made a distinction between peaceful protesters and individuals resorting to violence. Those who attacked the government or the police, committed acts of terror, or caused destruction were dealt with firmly, he added.

Addressing concerns regarding freedom of speech and press in Iran, Raisi asserted that such liberties were upheld within the country. He claimed that everyone had the right to express themselves freely, and the government respected diverse opinions.

However, human rights advocates, United Nations monitors, and press freedom organizations have consistently criticized Iran for curbing Internet access, blocking social media platforms, arresting journalists, and suppressing public criticism. These actions have raised concerns about the true extent of freedom in Iran.

Raisi dismissed these accusations, attributing them to a coordinated effort by the United States and certain European countries to undermine Iran’s government. He labeled it as a hybrid war, encompassing political, economic, and psychological tactics, with human rights being used as a pretext.

Regarding the investigation into Amini’s death, Raisi referred to it as an “incident” and emphasized that his government had swiftly and thoroughly examined the case. He personally met with Amini’s family to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to resolving the matter.

As the anniversary of the mass protests approaches, it serves as a reminder of the persistent challenges faced by Iran’s leadership. While defending their actions, the government acknowledges the need to address the concerns of the people and safeguard national security. Striking a delicate balance between maintaining order and upholding rights will be crucial for Iran’s future.

