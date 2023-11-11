Devastating Flooding Ravages Eastern Libya: Thousands Dead and Missing

A recent deluge of heavy rain from Storm Daniel has left a trail of destruction in its wake, inflicting catastrophic flooding in eastern Libya. Government and hospital officials have reported that over 5,000 people have tragically lost their lives in the aftermath, with an estimated 10,000 individuals still missing, as stated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The devastating flooding has particularly impacted the northeastern city of Derna, where entire neighborhoods have been mercilessly swallowed by floodwaters, effectively vanishing into the sea. The Libyan National Army has described the situation as dire, reporting that more than 30,000 people have been displaced by the floods. The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration in Libya has also confirmed the widespread displacement caused by the disaster.

The images captured by satellite reveal the extent of the damage inflicted on Derna. What were once vibrant streets and residential buildings are now submerged beneath the torrential waters. The flooded streets serve as haunting reminders of the havoc unleashed by the relentless rain, while residential buildings stand as resilient testaments to the power of nature.

The coastal highway in eastern Libya, once a bustling transportation artery, now lies washed out and in ruins. Its former concrete beauty has been marred by the force of the floodwaters, rendering it impassable and serving as a stark symbol of the devastation endured by the region.

