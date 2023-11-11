Uncovering the Hidden Lives of Slaves in Ancient Pompeii

Archaeologists undertaking excavations near Pompeii have made a remarkable discovery that sheds new light on the lives of slaves in the Roman Empire. The finding, according to the Italian culture ministry, is a small bedroom located in a Roman villa near Pompeii, which was likely utilized by slaves. This revelation not only provides insight into the social structure of that time, but also emphasizes the unfavorable living conditions faced by slaves.

Situated at the Civita Giuliana villa, approximately 600 meters north of Pompeii’s walls, the room contained two beds, with only one of them having a mattress. Alongside the beds, two small cabinets and several urns and ceramic containers were discovered, harboring the remains of two mice and a rat. These details strongly emphasize the precarious living conditions and lack of sanitation that the lower classes endured during that era.

The absence of grates, locks, or chains within the room suggests that control over the slaves was primarily exerted through internal organization rather than physical restraints. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, posits that servitude was managed through regulations and guidelines, rather than through the use of physical barriers.

The finding at the Civita Giuliana villa adds to the ongoing excavations that began in 2017, prompted by illegal diggers who had been looting the site. In addition, a previous excavation had taken place in 1907-1908. Unfortunately, part of one of the beds had been destroyed by a tunnel used by robbers to access another section of the villa, underscoring the challenges faced by those dedicated to preserving historical sites.

The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 led to the destruction of Pompeii and the tragic loss of thousands of lives. Ironically, the volcanic eruption effectively preserved the city, its inhabitants, and numerous buildings beneath a thick layer of ash. With the recent surge in archaeological efforts, thanks to a €105 million EU-funded project, Pompeii is experiencing a revitalization, aiming to reverse years of decay and neglect.

Reflecting on the significance of this finding, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the culture minister, reassured that efforts for conservation and continued research will persist. By unearthing the material conditions and social structures of ancient Pompeii, new realms of historical and archaeological studies are waiting to be explored.

