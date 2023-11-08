Reports of a bedbug infestation in Paris have sparked concerns worldwide, with transport operators, hoteliers, and pest controllers on high alert. The city’s recent hosting of Paris fashion week and the Rugby World Cup has raised fears that the problem may spread as visitors return home. However, experts have emphasized that bedbugs are a recurring issue in major cities and not unique to Paris.

While the Parisian public is becoming more aware of the problem, professionals in London and New York suggest that the number of bedbugs remains relatively constant in these cities. David Lodge of Beaver Pest Control in London has seen a 17% increase in inquiries about bedbugs, while Joseph Terrence of Simply the Pest London has received requests for advice from people traveling to Paris.

Although the panic over Paris may contribute to heightened awareness of the threat, experts say the risk of infestation is always present, especially in places with high human traffic. While sightings of bedbugs on public transport or in cinemas are uncommon, it is difficult to entirely protect oneself from these pests, as they often hitch a ride inside suitcases or furniture. Lyubo Kiryakov of Bed Bug Specialist warns that bedbugs are a global nightmare, with airport luggage departments being one of the most infested places in the world.

It is important to note that bedbugs thrive in warmer climates and buildings, and their periodic surges can be influenced by rising temperatures and media attention. Pest professionals suggest that being aware of the problem and addressing it promptly is crucial. While the situation in Paris may be concerning, it is imperative not to single out the city but rather recognize the ongoing global issue of bedbug infestations.