Frequently Asked Questions

Recognizing this financial burden, Deputy Mayor Grégoire announced that the city is offering support to lower-income households to help cover the cost of extermination. He also called on home insurance companies to include extermination expenses in their coverage. Sophie Marie Niang, a doctoral student in sociology, explained that the rising demand for fumigation services has led to exorbitant prices set by private companies, exacerbating the infestation problem for those who cannot afford the high costs.

The bedbug infestation has contributed to the growing perception that “everything is going wrong” for Paris in the lead-up to the Games. Alongside the protests and civil unrest sparked by incidents of police violence, the bedbug problem has further dented the city’s reputation. With the Olympics fast approaching, it remains to be seen how Paris will successfully tackle this issue and ensure a bedbug-free environment for athletes and visitors alike.

According to Niang, members of the National Assembly representing poorer communities on the outskirts of Paris have been advocating for state regulations on extermination prices since 2019. However, their pleas have been ignored until now. Niang also noted that tourists staying in short-term vacation rentals with lax cleaning and sanitary practices may have unintentionally spread the infestation to wealthier areas of the city, adding to the crisis ahead of the Olympics.

Are bedbugs harmful?

While bedbugs do not transmit diseases directly, their bites can cause rashes, allergic reactions, and blisters.

What are the recommended actions to prevent bedbug infestations?

The French government advises washing clothes and bedding at high temperatures, vacuuming furniture and carpets regularly, and seeking professional pest control services if the infestation persists.

