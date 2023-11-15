Frequently Asked Questions

Paris Olympics Face Bedbug Concerns as Infestations SpreadA surge in bedbug infestations in Paris has raised concerns about the upcoming Olympics. As the blood-sucking insects continue to proliferate in the city, fears have grown that they may pose a threat to attendees of the Olympic Games next summer. Reports and videos of bedbugs crawling on high-speed trains, the Paris Metro, cinemas, and even Charles de Gaulle Airport have flooded social media platforms, further fueling public concern.After the issue reached the highest levels of government, Transport Minister Clemente Beaune announced his intention to address the situation with transport operators in the coming week. With the aim of “reassuring and protecting” travelers who rely on public transit systems, Beaune pledged that operators would take necessary actions to serve customers effectively. This statement followed a letter from Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire to Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, urging immediate action to combat this “scourge.”In addition to appeals for coordinated measures between health authorities and local communities, Grégoire emphasized the urgency of implementing an action plan against the bedbug infestations. The city of Paris is preparing to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, and Grégoire stressed that preventative actions need to be taken swiftly to prevent further spread.A recent study by ANSES, the government agency responsible for assessing health risks, revealed that more than one in ten French households experienced bedbug infestations between 2017 and 2022. These resilient pests burrow into furniture, clothing, and bedding, and their ability to lay up to seven eggs per day allows infestations to spread rapidly.The French government has warned that bedbug bites can cause rashes, allergic reactions, and blisters. They recommend washing clothes and bedding at high temperatures, vacuuming furniture and carpets, and seeking professional pest control services if the problem persists. Surprisingly, income level does not impact the likelihood of a household falling victim to an infestation, but it does affect the ability to eradicate the pests. According to ANSES, domestic extermination services charge approximately 866 euros ($917) for their services.Recognizing this financial burden, Deputy Mayor Grégoire announced that the city is offering support to lower-income households to help cover the cost of extermination. He also called on home insurance companies to include extermination expenses in their coverage. Sophie Marie Niang, a doctoral student in sociology, explained that the rising demand for fumigation services has led to exorbitant prices set by private companies, exacerbating the infestation problem for those who cannot afford the high costs.According to Niang, members of the National Assembly representing poorer communities on the outskirts of Paris have been advocating for state regulations on extermination prices since 2019. However, their pleas have been ignored until now. Niang also noted that tourists staying in short-term vacation rentals with lax cleaning and sanitary practices may have unintentionally spread the infestation to wealthier areas of the city, adding to the crisis ahead of the Olympics.The bedbug infestation has contributed to the growing perception that “everything is going wrong” for Paris in the lead-up to the Games. Alongside the protests and civil unrest sparked by incidents of police violence, the bedbug problem has further dented the city’s reputation. With the Olympics fast approaching, it remains to be seen how Paris will successfully tackle this issue and ensure a bedbug-free environment for athletes and visitors alike.Are bedbugs harmful?While bedbugs do not transmit diseases directly, their bites can cause rashes, allergic reactions, and blisters.What are the recommended actions to prevent bedbug infestations?The French government advises washing clothes and bedding at high temperatures, vacuuming furniture and carpets regularly, and seeking professional pest control services if the infestation persists.How can lower-income households afford extermination services?Deputy Mayor Grégoire announced that the city of Paris is providing support to lower-income households to assist with the cost of extermination. Furthermore, he called on home insurance companies to include the expenses in their coverage.What is the impact of bedbug infestations on Paris’ reputation?The bedbug problem, alongside the protests and civil unrest, has added to concerns that “everything is going wrong” for Paris as it prepares for the upcoming Olympics.
