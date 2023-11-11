Paris Faces Bed Bug Crisis Ahead of Olympics

Paris, the vibrant city of love and culture, is facing an unexpected challenge as it gears up to host the Olympic Games next summer. The menace of bed bugs has infiltrated the city, leaving residents and visitors alike on edge. While the long-standing saying “Don’t let the bedbugs bite” may have once been a mere bedtime phrase, it has now become a grave concern for the Parisians.

Social media platforms are abuzz with shocking videos showcasing these blood-sucking insects crawling on high-speed trains, infesting the Paris Metro, and even making unwelcome appearances in cinemas and Charles de Gaulle Airport. The prevalence of online articles about bedbugs further solidifies the severity of the situation.

The alarming reports attracted the attention of government officials, prompting action to be taken. Clemente Beaune, the Transport Minister, announced that he would discuss the bed bug issue with transport operators in the following week. Beaune assured the public that measures would be implemented to protect and reassure travelers using public transit systems.

Adding to the urgency, Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire emphasized the need for immediate action. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, Grégoire urged the government to take decisive steps against this “scourge.” He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts between health authorities and local communities to prevent further bed bug infestations. These pests are known to burrow into furniture, clothing, and bedding, making it challenging to eradicate them once they proliferate. With females capable of laying seven eggs per day, infestations can rapidly spread.

A study by ANSES, the French government agency responsible for assessing health risks, revealed that over 10% of French households were infested by bed bugs between 2017 and 2022. These pests not only cause discomfort but can also lead to rashes, allergic reactions, and blisters. The government advises individuals to wash clothes and bedding at high temperatures, vacuum furniture and carpets regularly, and seek professional pest control services if the problem persists.

Interestingly, the study also highlighted that income level does not determine the likelihood of a household falling victim to infestation. However, it does play a role in the persistence of an infestation. Domestic extermination services charge a considerable amount, around 866 euros ($917), according to ANSES. This financial barrier exacerbates the issue, particularly for lower-income households. To address this concern, Deputy Mayor Grégoire announced that the city would support these households by assisting them in covering the cost of extermination. Additionally, he called upon home insurance companies to include extermination services in their plans.

Sophie Marie Niang, a resident between Paris and Cambridge, sheds light on the plight of those affected. According to her, the growing demand for fumigation has led to soaring prices set by private companies in charge of dealing with bedbugs. This places an additional burden on individuals who cannot afford such services. Since 2019, members of the National Assembly representing poorer communities on Paris’ outskirts have advocated for state limitations on extermination prices. Unfortunately, their pleas have gone unanswered.

Niang also points out an unintended consequence of the bed bug crisis. Tourists staying in short-term vacation rentals, lacking proper cleaning and sanitary standards, unwittingly become carriers of these pests. As they move from the outskirts to wealthier sections of Paris, the infestation spreads further. This unexpected crisis adds to the mounting challenges already faced by the city in light of the upcoming Olympics.

With the recent riots and protests against the police killing of Nahel Marzouk, the 17-year-old of North African descent, Paris finds itself grappling with multiple issues. The bed bug infestation further adds to the growing sense that “everything is going wrong” for the city as it prepares for the prestigious Summer Olympics in 2024.

