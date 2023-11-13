Art World Power Players Apply Pressure to Artists Retracting Gaza Ceasefire Call

After a public call for solidarity with Palestinians and a ceasefire in Gaza appeared in Artforum magazine, a group of influential art dealers began a behind-the-scenes campaign to pressure artists to remove their names from the letter. This private effort, led by Martin Eisenberg, a collector and inheritor of the Bed Bath & Beyond fortune, targeted artists whose work he personally supports. Despite Eisenberg’s efforts, some artists chose to stand by their support for the letter. However, the pressure escalated when the editor-in-chief of Artforum, David Velasco, was fired after a meeting with the magazine’s parent company CEO, Jay Penske. Velasco, who had dedicated 18 years to the magazine, expressed disappointment at the decision, believing it compromised the magazine’s commitment to freedom of speech.

The incident reflects a broader trend of backlash faced by individuals who speak out for Palestinians. Right-wing groups, institutional donors, and other influential interests are using tactics such as blacklisting open letter signatories in various professional and academic fields. While many within the art world hold sympathetic views towards Palestinians, fear of repercussions often prevents them from openly expressing their support.

In response to the pressure, four artists, including Peter Doig, Joan Jonas, Katharina Grosse, and Tomás Saraceno, chose to retract their support for the open letter. However, it is important to note that the original letter was not commissioned or drafted by Artforum itself. The magazine’s publication of the letter was seen as a departure from its usual editorial process and led to confusion among readers and members of the art community. The publishers of Artforum later issued a statement expressing regret over the misinterpretation of the letter as reflective of the magazine’s position.

Critics of the letter argued that its omission of the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas, in which many Israeli civilians lost their lives, was offensive and antisemitic. Artforum responded with an update reiterating the organizers’ condemnation of all loss of civilian life and acknowledging the atrocities of October 7.

The incident highlights the complex dynamics within the art world, where powerful individuals and financial interests can exert significant influence over artists and cultural institutions. It raises questions about the extent to which artists can freely express their views and the responsibilities of art publications in navigating sensitive geopolitical issues.

FAQ

What was the original letter about?

The original letter called for humanitarian aid to Gaza, accountability for war crimes, an end to violence against civilians, and condemned the occupation of Palestinian territories. It urged arts organizations and institutions to stand for freedom of expression, education, community, and creativity, and to demand a ceasefire from governments.

Why did some artists retract their support?

Artists faced pressure from influential art dealers and collectors who support their work to remove their names from the letter. This pressure campaign, led by Martin Eisenberg, caused some artists to reconsider their support for the open letter.

What was the response from Artforum?

Artforum faced backlash for publishing the letter, as it was seen as a departure from their usual editorial process. The publishers of Artforum later expressed regret over the misinterpretation of the letter and clarified that it did not reflect the magazine’s position.

What are the broader implications of this incident?

The incident highlights the challenges artists face in freely expressing their views, particularly on sensitive geopolitical issues. It also raises questions about the influence of powerful individuals and financial interests within the art world and the responsibilities of art publications in navigating complex issues.