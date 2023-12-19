Rampaging attackers claim lives at festive gathering in Mexico

A tragic incident unfolded at a holiday celebration in Salvatierra, a city in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato, when a group of armed assailants indiscriminately targeted party-goers. The attack left 12 people dead and 11 others wounded due to gunshot injuries.

Among the victims was Thalia Cornejo, a remarkable young woman who had earned accolades for her beauty and charm, having been crowned the winner of a local beauty pageant in Salvatierra back in 2017. Her life was tragically cut short by the senseless violence that shattered the otherwise jubilant gathering.

The incident occurred at a picturesque hacienda where friends and family had gathered to celebrate the holiday season. What should have been an evening of joy and merriment quickly turned into a scene of terror as the attackers unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

While specific details surrounding the motive or the identities of the attackers remain unknown, local authorities are diligently investigating the incident. The safety and security of the community are of utmost importance, and these heinous crimes will not go unpunished.

As we grapple with the devastating loss of innocent lives, it is imperative to remember the resilience and strength of communities in the face of tragedy. The people of Salvatierra, and indeed the wider world, condemn these acts of violence and stand united in solidarity with the victims and their families.

